ANTHONY JONES

Anthony Patrick Jones  

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Patrick Jones departed this Earth. He leaves to cherish his memories, beloved mother, Antoinette Jones; five children, Dominique Fisher, Salvatore Jones, Carlo Jones, Christopher Williams and Gilberto Jones; devoted partner, Leonar Ortega; three grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; one brother-in-law, three aunts; one uncle; one niece; three nephews; and a host of dear cousins and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
