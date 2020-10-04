1/
ANTHONY "Tony" KOSTREBA
ANTHONY JOHN KOSTREBA "Tony"  
On Monday, September 14, 2020 in Washington DC, age 93. Born in Palmer, MA to Theofila and Valentine Kostreba, the ninth of 10 children. He was a WWII veteran who joined the Merchant Marine out of high school in 1944 and was in the US Navy during the Korean War. Attended Clark University, Worcester, MA and also studied languages at Middlebury College. Worked for DIA and for 30 years at the Library of Congress, retiring as head of periodicals. He is survived by Patricia Kostreba, his wife of 58 years; his daughters, Monica Kostreba and Jessica Kidwell; grandchildren, Catherine Kidwell and Christopher Kidwell; former son-in-law, Jeffrey Kidwell; and many nieces and nephews. Tony will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
