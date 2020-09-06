

Anthony Lloyd Colasanto June 8, 1940 - September 1, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Anthony Lloyd Colasanto, the beloved husband of Cynthia Colasanto. The loving father of Michael Colasanto, Dana Colasanto, and John Colasanto. A proud grandfather to James Bonifer, Taylor Piper, Matthew Colasanto, Andrew Colasanto, Jake Heller, William Colasanto, and Caroline Colasanto. Anthony, "Tony" to family and friends, was born on June 8, 1940 to Michael Francis Colasanto and Margaret Ann Lloyd in Alexandria, Virginia. He attended St. John's College High School in Washington, DC, spent his undergraduate studies at La Salle University in Philadelphia, PA, and completed a Doctorate in Dental Surgery at Medical College of Virginia fulfilling a lifelong dream. Tony joined the US Army to finance his education and served in the Vietnam War in 1968 where he tended to his fellow servicemen. Vietnam was where he learned to work quickly and creatively to get his patients the care they needed with limited resources. This knowledge set him apart throughout his 40 years of practice in his beloved home of Alexandria, Virginia. He never lost his sense of duty or compassion and frequently treated patients who arrived to him in pain regardless of their ability to pay. Being a man who never did things halfway, Tony remained in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years retiring as a Colonel. Tony had a captivating presence, sharp wit, and the kindest of hearts. He was a devoted friend, an avid golfer, and loved to share his culinary creations with family and friends. Tony will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery, dates and arrangements to be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Capital Caring Health Adler Center on the Van Metre Campus.



