ANTHONY MATUSZKO

Dr. Anthony J. Matuszko
Anthony J. Matuszko, PhD, age 94, passed away quietly on August 18, 2020 in Springfield, VA. He was the wife of Anita C. Matuszko (Nee Colley) for 60 years. Born in Hadley, MA, he was the son of Joseph Matuszko and Katherine (Narog) Matuszko. He received a BA from Amherst College in 1946, and MS from McGill University in 1953, and a Ph.D. from McGill in 1953. He worked as an Assistant and Associate Professor at Lafayette College from 1952-1958, was the Associated Head of Chemical R&D at the Navy lab in Indian Head, MD, and completed his career as a Program Manager for the Air Force at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), where he retired in 1989. He was a member of many and several scientific societies including Sigma Xi. When he was not engaged in scientific works or discussions, his favorite pastime was sports - whether as a participant, a fan, or a coach. He also on occasion enjoyed attending some of the talks given at the Cosmos Club, of which he was an elected member. He is survived by children Martha Smith, Mary Matuszko, Stephen Matuszko, and Richard Matuszko (Jan Shirley); grandchildren Sarah and Timothy Smith, and Robert, Catherine, and Kelly Matuszko. He was predeceased by his wife, Anita; his two brothers, Edward and Mitchell Matuszko, and his sister Victoria Dec. The funeral service and internment will be held on August 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park. The services will be for family only, but video service is available upon request at: ajmat@cox.net
. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.