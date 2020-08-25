1/1
ANTHONY MATUSZKO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Anthony J. Matuszko  
Anthony J. Matuszko, PhD, age 94, passed away quietly on August 18, 2020 in Springfield, VA. He was the wife of Anita C. Matuszko (Nee Colley) for 60 years. Born in Hadley, MA, he was the son of Joseph Matuszko and Katherine (Narog) Matuszko. He received a BA from Amherst College in 1946, and MS from McGill University in 1953, and a Ph.D. from McGill in 1953. He worked as an Assistant and Associate Professor at Lafayette College from 1952-1958, was the Associated Head of Chemical R&D at the Navy lab in Indian Head, MD, and completed his career as a Program Manager for the Air Force at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), where he retired in 1989. He was a member of many and several scientific societies including Sigma Xi. When he was not engaged in scientific works or discussions, his favorite pastime was sports - whether as a participant, a fan, or a coach. He also on occasion enjoyed attending some of the talks given at the Cosmos Club, of which he was an elected member. He is survived by children Martha Smith, Mary Matuszko, Stephen Matuszko, and Richard Matuszko (Jan Shirley); grandchildren Sarah and Timothy Smith, and Robert, Catherine, and Kelly Matuszko. He was predeceased by his wife, Anita; his two brothers, Edward and Mitchell Matuszko, and his sister Victoria Dec. The funeral service and internment will be held on August 27, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park. The services will be for family only, but video service is available upon request at: ajmat@cox.net. Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved