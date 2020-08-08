1/
ANTHONY MORCOS
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Anthony J. Morcos (Age 90)  
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully at Holy Cross Hospital on August 5, 2020. Born in Jerusalem on December 29, 1929, son of the late Hannah and Hanneh Morcos. Beloved Brother of Yvonne Kivorkian and the late sisters Chloe Alcock, Marcelle Enkiri, Laurice Morcos and Yvette Morcos. Loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces, Nino Enkiri, John Enkiri, Artine Kivorkian, Ernest Alcock, Veronica Alcock, Yvonne Alcock and the late Philip Enkiri and Johnny Kivorkian. Loving uncle to eight great-nephews and nieces and to many great-great-nieces and nephews. Christian Interment will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906. All friends and relatives are welcome. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Interment
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
