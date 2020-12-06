1/1
ANTHONY NACCARATO
Anthony Naccarato "Tony"  
Anthony Naccarato "Tony", 92, of Arlington, VA, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Seay Naccarato (September 28, 2011). He was the proud father of four children: Jimi, Susan, Nikki and Ann. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. After graduating from Gonzaga University he moved to Arlington, VA, were he was stationed with the US Army. There he met Mary, the love of his life, and they raised their family. A small service was held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, with a more formal service planned for next summer, post Covid. If you wish to contribute in his name, the family asks that you consider: Givetochildrens.org to honor all children.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
