ANTHONY S PITCH
Passed away peacefully at Suburban Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He will be missed by his wife, Marion, his children Michael and Elaine, Nomi and Moti, by his grandchildren, Kayla, Maya,Eli and Raphael, and by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Anthony requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tourette Syndrome Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Bayside, NY 11361. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.