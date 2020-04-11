

Anthony R. Puchalski



Anthony R. Puchalski, born May 31, 1921 in Warsaw, Poland, and died March 14, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He studied voice since secondary school and preformed as an opera singer throughout his life. Anthony served in the Polish Army during Anthony R. Puchalski, born May 31, 1921 in Warsaw, Poland, and died March 14, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He studied voice since secondary school and preformed as an opera singer throughout his life. Anthony served in the Polish Army during WWII . After the war, he met his wife Krystyna in Scotland in 1947, married in 1951 and immigrated to the USA in 1952. Anthony earned a college degree in voice in Poland and a Master's degree in Education at UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

After immigrating to the United States, he worked in many different jobs including Van de Kamps as a Master Cake Decorator, LA Trade Technical College as an instructor, and the LAPD West LA Division as a Reserve Officer until retirement at age 90. He moved to Arlington, VA in 2011 to be closer to his daughter Christina. He lived at the Jefferson Senior Living Community in Arlington where he continued to share his singing and joyful presence with others.

Anthony is predeceased by his wife, Krystyna, and son Mark Piasecki. He is survived by his daughter Christina (Edward), daughter-in-law Kathy Piasecki. and grandchildren Derek (Christy), Mara (Craig), and Andrea (John). In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to The George Washington University's Institute for Spirituality and Health

A deeply spiritual man he greatly influenced the mission and vision of GWish; it is his legacy. For details on Memorial Services to be held later this year please see