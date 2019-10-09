ANTHONY J. SALAMONE (Age 93)
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Fort Myers, FL. Beloved husband of the late Sarah Salamone; father of Daniel (Bella), Joanne Oleske, Harry (Edith), and Dennis Salamone; grandfather of Mianna, Dawn, Michael, Jennifer; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Lennon, and Kellan; brother of Cosmo (Mary Ellen) Salamone. He served in the US Army during WWII
. IBEW Member from 1953-2002. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to at www.stjude.org
