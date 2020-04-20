The Washington Post

ANTHONY SEWELL (1951 - 2020)
Anthony William Sewell

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born January 3, 1951 he was a graduate of Roosevelt High in Washington, DC and was a retired employee of WMATA (Metro). He is survived by his wife, Paula Sewell; three sons, Anthony, Jr., Kenneth and Ricardo; two sisters, Jameille Thomas and Ava Fuller; mother-in-law, Shirley Norris, brother-in- law, Jessie Norris, sister-in-law, Sabrina Wright, devoted friend Vincent Henderson; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Sewell may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 20, 2020
