SMITH ANTHONY ALAN SMITH (Age 83) Brigadier General, U.S. Army (Ret.) Anthony Alan Smith passed away of leukemia at 7:10 p.m. on May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tony was born on June 13, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri, into an Army family, the younger of two sons born to C. Rodney and Ethel Howe Smith. As an "Army brat", Tony was raised in many places in America and overseas, including Manila (1946-47), and Paris, graduating from the Paris American High School in 1953. Following in his father's and brother's footsteps, Tony graduated from West Point in 1958, standing third in his class, and joined the Corps of Engineers. Tony's first assignment was in Munich, Germany, in the 3rd Combat Engineer Battalion. While in this assignment, he was awarded an Olmsted Scholarship, which he later described as "life-changing experience", that allowed him to pursue two years of graduate study at the prestigious Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris, where he received a degree in international relations, standing first in his class. His studies in France set a professional direction for Tony that significantly influenced his subsequent careers, both in and out of uniform. Tony's military career alternated between command assignments in the Corps of Engineers and staff positions drawing on his international and political-military expertise. He commanded engineer units at every level, to include the 92nd Engineer Battalion (Construction) in Vietnam, then the largest engineer battalion in theater, and the Tulsa District in the Corps of Engineers Civil Works program. He was an assistant professor of Social Sciences at West Point and served in the Office of Emergency Preparedness in the Executive Office of the President. He had two tours of duty in NATO, on the International Military Staff in Brussels and, as a brigadier general, as Executive to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe in Mons, Belgium. His last assignment in uniform was Principal Director for Europe and NATO on the staff of the Secretary of Defense. Following his retirement in 1985, Tony joined the Otis Elevator Company as Vice President for Marketing and Strategic Planning in Otis' European and Transcontinental Headquarters in Paris. He subsequently became Vice President and General Manager of the Far Western Area, responsible for Otis' sales and service operations in the 13 Western states, based in San Francisco. In 1990, Tony returned to the East Coast to accept a position at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, DC, where he worked for nine years, the last five as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In 2001, Tony became the President of the French-American Foundation in New York, retiring from this position in 2005. Tony received many awards and decorations during his careers, notably the Distinguished Service Medal and the awards of Officer of the National Order of Merit and Chevalier of the Legion of Honor from the French Government. Tony is survived by his wife Bonita Liss Smith; his sons, Anthony A. Smith, Jr. (Beth Daponte), of Stratford, CT, Michael J. Smith (Louisa Teo) of Cambridge, MA, and Brian R. Smith (Amy Power) of Chevy Chase, MD; a step-son, Eli M. Lourie (Jennifer Shrager), of Media, PA; seven grandchildren (Noah, Bennett, Carmela, Justin, Emily, Samantha and Oliver); and two step-grandchildren (Jonah and Celia). His brother, Lieutenant Colonel Rodney H. Smith, was killed in Vietnam in 1967. He will be buried at the West Point Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed for their exceptional caring support. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.