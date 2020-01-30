Anthony B. Snead, Sr.
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital. A man devoted to faith and prayer. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Alice Snead; six children, 12 grandchildren, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, January 31, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Little Mt. Zion, 736 50th St. NE and Saturday, February 1, 2020, Visitation, 9 a,m., until service time at 11 a.m. at Tride Stone Church, 256 13th St. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Bladensburg MD. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.