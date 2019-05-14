

Anthony Triantis "Tony" (Age 93)



On Friday, May 10, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Vassiliki (Vassi) Triantis; father of Nick Triantis (Janie), Eleni Kalogeropoulos (Ari), and Maria

Marmaras (Dimitrios). Also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701-A Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20905 on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701-A Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20905.