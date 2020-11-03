1/
ANTHONY TULLIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony J Tullio "Tony"  U. S. Army (Ret.)  
Anthony J Tullio "Tony", age 99, WW II Vet Retired Army, passed away at his residence on October 27, 2020; survived by his daughters Nicolette Markheim (Steve) and Natalie; sons A. Eric (Sharon) and Kurt; grandchildren Nikki, Kristin, Tyler and Derek; great grandchildren, Haley, Mac, Livie, Logan, Charlie, Vikram; sister Caroline. Predeceased by his wife, Clair, of 64 years; parents Nicola and Amalia Tullio, and seven siblings. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at 7406 Hogarth St, Springfield, VA 22151. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St Michaels Ln, Annandale, VA 22003.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved