

Anthony J Tullio "Tony" U. S. Army (Ret.)

Anthony J Tullio "Tony", age 99, WW II Vet Retired Army, passed away at his residence on October 27, 2020; survived by his daughters Nicolette Markheim (Steve) and Natalie; sons A. Eric (Sharon) and Kurt; grandchildren Nikki, Kristin, Tyler and Derek; great grandchildren, Haley, Mac, Livie, Logan, Charlie, Vikram; sister Caroline. Predeceased by his wife, Clair, of 64 years; parents Nicola and Amalia Tullio, and seven siblings. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at 7406 Hogarth St, Springfield, VA 22151. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 7401 St Michaels Ln, Annandale, VA 22003.



