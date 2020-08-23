ANTHONY C. VANCE "Tony"
Of McLean, VA died peacefully on August 21, 2020 after battling brain cancer. Tony was born October 4, 1931 in Erie, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, the former Sallie Harper; and his adored daughter, Beth. He is also survived by his two beloved grandsons, Scott Leonard (Katie) and Nick Everly; and a treasured younger sister, Audrey Robinson. Tony graduated from The Manlius Military Academy, Manlius, NY; obtained a BS from Penn State, 1954, a JD from George Washington University Law Center, 1960 and an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center, 1962. Before going to law school Tony joined the US Air Force where he obtained the rank of Bird Colonel. He was very proud of his 30+ years of military service in the Air Force Reserve and was awarded the Legion of Merit, among other awards, for his creation of a school for the new German Air Force and later, after law school, for his outstanding performance for the Judge Advocate General as Reserve Chief, Defense Services Division during which time his exceptional leadership, judgment and outstanding legal skills were highly instrumental in the resolution of many very sensitive and complex military justice problems of major importance to the United States Air Force which were major factors in making the Air Force Appellate effort the best within the military appellate system. Tony also practiced law in the DC area for over 50 years, as a Law Clerk with Covington and Burling then a partner with firms Turney and Turney; Major Sage Vance & King; and Croft, Dail and Vance, culminating his career the past 15 years as a Hearing Officer for the Virginia Supreme Court, specializing in Special Education cases. Another of Tony's passions, besides his family, the military and the law, was golf, and he was a member of Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD, Farmington Country Club, Charlottesville, VA, and Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL. He will be remembered with great love and affection by his loyal friends and loving family. Service and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
