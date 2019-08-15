Anthony Verna "Tony"
Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He joins his wife Veronica, who pre-deceased him. He leaves behind three daughters, Connie Osborne (Jack), Linda Watson (Doug), Susan Lambert (Norman); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, August 18, at 1 to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. and on Monday, August 19, 10 a.m., Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church Lanham, MD. Donations may be made to the , 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20015. For additional information go to: www.beallfuneral.com.