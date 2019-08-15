The Washington Post

ANTHONY VERNA

Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Lanham, MD
Notice
Anthony Verna "Tony"  

Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He joins his wife Veronica, who pre-deceased him. He leaves behind three daughters, Connie Osborne (Jack), Linda Watson (Doug), Susan Lambert (Norman); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, August 18, at 1 to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. and on Monday, August 19, 10 a.m., Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church Lanham, MD. Donations may be made to the , 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20015. For additional information go to: www.beallfuneral.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD
Donations
