Anthony "Vic" Vigorito
1933 - 2020
Anthony Vigorito "Vic"  
On Saturday, October 24, 2020. The beloved husband of the late Ann Vigorito; devoted father of Deborah (the late Alberto) DiPompo and Michael (Bethany) Vigorito; grandfather of Joseph (Jeannine) DiPompo; great-grandfather of "My Little Girl"; nephew of Josephine Molarini and cherished companion of Donna Trott. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Vic's life with his family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 1 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW or the ASPCA. Condolences may be offered online at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
