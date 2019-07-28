The Washington Post

ANTHONY VISCOMI (1947 - 2019)
Notice
Anthony Charles Viscomi  

On Thursday, July 25, 2019 of Fairfax, VA. Anthony was the beloved husband of Sonda G. Viscomi for 50 years; loving father of Tonya L. Hutson (Todd) and Christina L. Viscomi (Marco Talotta), and dear brother of Dominic Viscomi and Rosalie Viscomi. Anthony is also survived by five grandchildren. Anthony is preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Patterson. Friends will be received for a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd, Fairfax, VA on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the interment to follow at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Church Cemetery. Please view a complete obituary and share a memory at www.fmfh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
