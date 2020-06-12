ANTOINETTE CHEEK



ANTOINETTE McDANIEL CHEEK

Antoinette (McDaniel) Cheek was born in Washington, DC on May 27, 1930. She was 90 years old. Antoinette, also affectionately known as Tonye, passed away at home from breast cancer on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Garland Cheek. Mother of Garland Cheek and Lisa Cheek Wilson, she had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She retired from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing after 30 years of federal service. Graveside service was held June 9, 2020.



