The Washington Post

ANTOINETTE CORPREW

Guest Book
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Washington
1029 Monroe Street, NE
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Washington
1029 Monroe Street, NE
Notice
ANTOINETTE J. CORPREW  

Antoinette J. Corprew, a retired Principal of School Without Walls in Washington DC, departed this life on February 29, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Elbert C. Corprew. She also leaves to cherish her memory a son, Dr. Vincent S. Jones; a grandson, David Freeland; a brother-in-law, Larry D. Corprew; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Y. Vines; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of service, 10 a.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Washington, 1029 Monroe Street, NE Washington, DC 20017. Father Frederick Close, Pastor. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
