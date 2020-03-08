ANTOINETTE J. CORPREW
Antoinette J. Corprew, a retired Principal of School Without Walls in Washington DC, departed this life on February 29, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Elbert C. Corprew. She also leaves to cherish her memory a son, Dr. Vincent S. Jones; a grandson, David Freeland; a brother-in-law, Larry D. Corprew; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Y. Vines; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of service, 10 a.m., at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Washington, 1029 Monroe Street, NE Washington, DC 20017. Father Frederick Close, Pastor. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.