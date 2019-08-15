The Washington Post

ANTOINETTE DIANA NOLAN (1925 - 2019)
Notice
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019 of Fairfax, Virginia. Beloved wife of John Philip Nolan; loving mother of David, Joan (David) Thompson, Anne, and John (Renee); caring grand-mother of Sarah, Luke, Sam, Abram, Autumn, Amanda, and Jacob; loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; true friend to many. Career executive secretary of the Central Intelligence Agency and Virginia Master Gardener. Visitation will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Demaine Funeral Home 10565 Main Street Fairfax, VA 22030. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. Interment later in the day at St. Peter Cemetery in Washington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
