ANTOINETTE FEATHERSON

  • "You are in my thoughts and prayers."
    - Valerie Chisholm
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
New Canaan Baptist Church
2826 Bladensburg Rd
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Canaan Baptist Church,
Notice
Antoinette Featherson  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Avery Featherson; two nephews, Demetrius and Jurrel Featherson; three nieces, Ashley Baggett, Jessica Featherson and Shawntrell Featherson; one cousin, Jenelle Sturghill; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Rd., NE, on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2019
