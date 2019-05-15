Antoinette Featherson
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Avery Featherson; two nephews, Demetrius and Jurrel Featherson; three nieces, Ashley Baggett, Jessica Featherson and Shawntrell Featherson; one cousin, Jenelle Sturghill; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Rd., NE, on Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.