ANTOINETTE "Ann" HALL

Guest Book
  • "Prayers and condolences to the Hall Family"
    - Nat and Karen Gibson
  • "Love and miss you so much Super Woman!!"
    - Brandi Hall
  • "My sympathy and prayers are extended to the Hall family. ..."
    - Gail Hall
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Serenity Funeral Home
Service Information
From The Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allen Town Rd.
Suitland, MD 20746
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
Notice
ANTOINETTE E. HALL "Ann"  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her dear son Mark Hall (Crystal); four grandchildren, Tiffany Hall, Mark Hall, Jr (Charrice), Brandi Hall and Christopher Hall (Sharnna); five great-grandsons, one brother, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until the Homegoing Service, 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Services Entrusted to Compassion & Serenity Funeral Home, Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
