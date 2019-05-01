The Washington Post

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her dear son Mark Hall (Crystal); four grandchildren, Tiffany Hall, Mark Hall, Jr (Charrice), Brandi Hall and Christopher Hall (Sharnna); five great-grandsons, one brother, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until the Homegoing Service, 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Services Entrusted to Compassion & Serenity Funeral Home, Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
