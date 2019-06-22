

ANTOINETTE T. JOHNSON

"Toni" (nee Gregory)



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister and aunt, Antoinette (Toni) Johnson, on June 8, 2019 at age 80. She will also be missed by her many friends in the Washington metropolitan area, who will remember her as a kind and giving person, always thinking of others before herself. Toni was the fourteenth of fourteen children born in Washington, DC to parents Terry and Rita Gregory. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1957. Survivors include her brother, Joseph Gregory (Nancy), nieces and nephews, James E. Wilkins, Ed Morris, Christina Heflin, Charles Wayne Cook, Linda Bissett, Laurie Bissett, Alex Gregory, and Kyle Gregory. Seven grandnieces and nephews, and eight great-grand nieces and nephews also survive her. Services private.