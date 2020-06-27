ANTOINETTE McNEIL



Antoinette Bridget Felcher McNeil (Age 55)

Passed away this week at her residence in Leesburg, FL on June 24, 2020. She was born January 14, 1965, in Washington, DC to John J. Felcher and Jean (McSparron) Turner Felcher. Bridget attended James Madison High School in Vienna, VA, and graduated in 1983. She moved to the Central Florida area in 2015. She is predeceased by her parents and one sister, Anne Marie Fletcher. She is remembered with love by two sisters, Elizabeth Barbee of Lovettsville, VA, and Carolyn P. Leps of Orlando, FL; three brothers-in-law, Zoltan Berghoffer, Raymond A. Fletcher, and Paul M Leps Jr.; five nephews, 10 nieces, and her former husband, Patrick J. McNeil. There will be no services, per Bridget's request.



