

Anton William DePorte (Age 90)



Died of cardio respiratory arrest on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC. Anton, the son of Russian and Polish immigrants, was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 1, 1928. He was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Chicago where he received a doctorate in International Studies. Anton had a distinguished career with the U.S. Department of State as Deputy Director for Western Europe, Office of Research and Analysis for Europe and the Soviet Union. He wrote and published five books, including De Gaulle's Foreign Policy, 1944-1946 (1967) and Europe Between the Superpowers (1986), and numerous articles, on European foreign policy.

Anton was the custodian of many family stories, and the loving patriarch for the younger DePorte cousins. He regularly kept up with the family through visits, telephone conversations, and family gatherings, including the one he organized in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year passing of David Portugalov, Anton's grandfather. This event included a gathering at the cemetery in Queens, New York where several ancestors are interred. Anton delivered a very moving talk about the importance of family history and connections and told some of his most vivid stories, such as when David Portugalov, at 44, introduced his new 18-year-old bride Rosalia to his teenage son, Jascha, from his first marriage. Jascha asked, "Is she for me or for you."

For many years after he retired, Anton kept an apartment in New York City, as well as his primary residence in Washington, so that he could continue his research at New York University and enjoy performances at The Metropolitan Opera, art museums and the Paul Taylor Dance Company's annual season.

Anton will be deeply missed by his cherished friend, Edith Scott, who he met for coffee every afternoon, his cousins, David DePorte, Jean DePorte, Catherine DePorte (and husband Terry), Rebecca DePorte (and husband Cooke), and Maia DePorte, his close friend, Judy Lindberg (wife of cousin, the late Michael DePorte), and many other family members and friends. At Anton's request there will be no services.