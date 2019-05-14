

Antonia Charuhas Demeres "Toni"



Born on August 17, 1923, Toni Demeres passed away at home on May 11, 2019 at the notable age of 95. She was a devoted member of St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church and a proud member of the Daughters of Penelope. Toni was married for 43 years to the love of her life, George Demeres, who passed away in 1993. She was also predeceased by her beloved sister Bertha Doulis, and five brothers, Nick, James, Peter, Manuel and George Charuhas. She is survived by her brother, Tellie Charuhas; and her cherished goddaughter, Barbara Doulis Miles, with whom she truly had a mother daughter relationship. She was also blessed to live her life surrounded by a loving family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, a beautiful great-grand-niece, two great-grand-nephews, and another great-grand-nephew due in July. Thia Toni was so loved by all of her family. She set an example for them to follow on how to lead a life rich in faith and friendship, steeped in hard work and devotion, and filled with love and commitment. A viewing, memorial service and special recognition service by the Daughters of Penelope will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. The funeral will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 16 at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041. Following the funeral, a private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church.

Online condolences and tributes may be offered at