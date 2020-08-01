Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, VA on March 17, 1921. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Smaragda Pringos; siblings, Andrew Pringos, Theodora Pringos, Ephrocene Pringos Levathes; nephew Lawrence Pringos and niece Maria Levathes Sherin. She is survived by her cousin, Effie Pappas; nieces, Angela Pringos Box and Georgia Levathes Cullum; grand nieces, Theodora Cullum, Laura Box Thurmond and Andrea Box Maher; two grand nephews, John Cullum and James Sherin and nine great grand nieces and nephews. She graduated from Petersburg High School and attended George Washington Law School. She had a long career as Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Charles E Smith Co during the years when that company build Crystal City in Arlington until her retirement. She was also an active member on the Board of the condominium where she lived for 60+ years. She was a deeply caring person and helpful to everyone. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed. No services are scheduled at this time.