The Washington Post

ANTONIA SPONSELLER (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIA SPONSELLER.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Antonia Sponseller  

Of Falls Church, VA passed away quietly at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in San Lorenzo, Maggiore, Italy in 1927, she came to the United States in 1963. She is survived by one sister in Italy, as well as many nieces and nephews, including Diane Sponseller Boiler of Arlington, VA. She was predeceased by first her husband, Michael Cusimano, and second husband, Walter Sponseller. A visitation will be at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church on October 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a service there at 11 a.m. Burial at National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon