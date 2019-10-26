Antonia Sponseller
Of Falls Church, VA passed away quietly at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in San Lorenzo, Maggiore, Italy in 1927, she came to the United States in 1963. She is survived by one sister in Italy, as well as many nieces and nephews, including Diane Sponseller Boiler of Arlington, VA. She was predeceased by first her husband, Michael Cusimano, and second husband, Walter Sponseller. A visitation will be at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church on October 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a service there at 11 a.m. Burial at National Memorial Park.