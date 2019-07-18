ANTOINE t. GRAY
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved father of Antoine, Savionne, Diamond and Shatonie. Also survived by devoted mother, Dorisine Kemp; brother, Maurice; sister, Kladoris (James); three grandchildren; long term companion Keisha; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Darrin. Friends may visit with family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd. Clinton, MD 20735, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards.