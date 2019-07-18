The Washington Post

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
Notice
ANTOINE t. GRAY  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved father of Antoine, Savionne, Diamond and Shatonie. Also survived by devoted mother, Dorisine Kemp; brother, Maurice; sister, Kladoris (James); three grandchildren; long term companion Keisha; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Darrin. Friends may visit with family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd. Clinton, MD 20735, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards.

