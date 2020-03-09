The Washington Post

ANTONIE LANDRY

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
Antonie Landry  

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Antonie Landry of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully. She was the beloved wife of Gelmar S. Landry; devoted mother of Bernard (Sarah) Landry and Douglas (Edina) Landry; and loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Carolyn Landry, and Daniel Landry. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Thursday, March 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Military Family Association in remembrance of her own devotion to her adopted country.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2020
