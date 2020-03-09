Antonie Landry
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Antonie Landry of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully. She was the beloved wife of Gelmar S. Landry; devoted mother of Bernard (Sarah) Landry and Douglas (Edina) Landry; and loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Carolyn Landry, and Daniel Landry. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Thursday, March 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Military Family Association in remembrance of her own devotion to her adopted country.