Antonino FAUDALE
It is with great sadness that the family of Antonino "Tony" Faudale announces his passing on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Nunziata (Nancy) Faudale. Loving father of Giovanni (Mary Anne) Faudale, Antonino Faudale, and Graziella Faudale (Sam) Farraj. Dearest Brother of Bianca Faudale Gentile and of the late Ricardo Faudale and Giovanni Faudale. Cherished grandfather of Brandie Faudale McElroy, Anthony "TJ" Faudale, Giovanni Faudale, Daniel Faudale, Tony Faudale, Nicholas Faudale, Bailey Faudale, and Ava Farraj. Adored great-grandfather of Trent McElroy, Jeremy McElroy, Charlotte Faudale, Luca Faudale, Naomi Faudale, and Matteo Faudale. Loving son of the late Giovanni and Graziella Faudale. A private entombment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Antonino can be made to the (https://www.kidney.org
/).