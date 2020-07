Or Copy this URL to Share

ANTONIO GARDINER

On July 4, 2020, the beloved son of Angela Gardiner and Gregory Blaylock, and stepfather Dennis Fuller. Survived by two sons; two daughters; brothers, Deandre, Deazon; grandmother, Nettie Taylor; and a host of relatives and friens. Service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 716 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

