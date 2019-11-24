The Washington Post

ANTONIO MADDALENA (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Rd
Rockville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
4101 Norbeck Rd
Rockville, MD
ANTONIO SALVATORE MADDALENA  

Antonio Salvatore Maddalena, born March 26, 1937 in Lucera, Italy and of Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucia Maddalena. Also survived by children Pina Maddalena, Maria (Roman) Richey, and Rino (Laurie) Maddalena; grandchildren Isabella and Sam Richey, Olivia, Luca and Clara Maddalena; and brothers Michele Maddalena and Donato (Anna) Maddalena. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD 20853, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , www.stjude.org/donate Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
