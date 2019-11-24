ANTONIO SALVATORE MADDALENA
Antonio Salvatore Maddalena, born March 26, 1937 in Lucera, Italy and of Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucia Maddalena. Also survived by children Pina Maddalena, Maria (Roman) Richey, and Rino (Laurie) Maddalena; grandchildren Isabella and Sam Richey, Olivia, Luca and Clara Maddalena; and brothers Michele Maddalena and Donato (Anna) Maddalena. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD 20853, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , www.stjude.org/donate
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,