The Washington Post

APRIL JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for APRIL JOHNSON.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Way Back To Pentecost Church
945 R Street, NW
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Way Back To Pentecost Church
945 R Street, NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

April E'von Johnson  

Departed this life on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her son, Anthony R. Johnson, grandchildren, Alexus, Anthony,II, Rauque, Halley, Mekhi, Princess and Samira, sisters, Vicki, Dandria, Talita, Adella and Adina, brothers, Darryl, Semaj, Daniel,III, Darryl, Amin, and Talib aunt (2nd mom), Justine Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Way Back To Pentecost Church 945 R Street, NW Interment Private.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.