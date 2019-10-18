April E'von Johnson
Departed this life on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her son, Anthony R. Johnson, grandchildren, Alexus, Anthony,II, Rauque, Halley, Mekhi, Princess and Samira, sisters, Vicki, Dandria, Talita, Adella and Adina, brothers, Darryl, Semaj, Daniel,III, Darryl, Amin, and Talib aunt (2nd mom), Justine Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Way Back To Pentecost Church 945 R Street, NW Interment Private.