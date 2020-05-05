ARABELLA BUSSEY
On April 21, 2020, Arabella Bussey of Washington, DC, was called to her eternal home. She leaves to cherish her memory, siblings Mary Welch and Barbara Bussey both of Maryland, sister-in-laws Graffree Bussey and Elizabeth Bussey, both of Washington, DC, a host of relatives and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lizzie Bussey, siblings Howard Jr., Freddie, Clarence, Christine Floyd and Sallie Bussey. Vewing Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. immediately followed by a private homegoing service at New Canaan Baptist Church, 2826 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment at Harmony National Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.