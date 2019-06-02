Araminta Shields Crawley
"Mint"
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Araminta S. Crawley of Burtonsville, Maryland. Peacefully entered eternal life to be with the Lord. Devoted mother of Roger (Amanda); beloved grandmother of, Ashlee and Tonora; cherished great-grandmother of Ja'Nora and Ah'Lija; a sister to, Dale and Robert (Melanie). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ressurection Baptist Church, 900 Ednor Rd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In the care of SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, P.A.