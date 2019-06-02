The Washington Post

ARAMINTA "MINT" CRAWLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARAMINTA "MINT" CRAWLEY.
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Araminta Shields Crawley  
"Mint"  

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Araminta S. Crawley of Burtonsville, Maryland. Peacefully entered eternal life to be with the Lord. Devoted mother of Roger (Amanda); beloved grandmother of, Ashlee and Tonora; cherished great-grandmother of Ja'Nora and Ah'Lija; a sister to, Dale and Robert (Melanie). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ressurection Baptist Church, 900 Ednor Rd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In the care of SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.