

ARCHIBALD C. REID, III "Trey"



Died Monday, January 20, 2020, at home in Arlington, Virginia. He was born on June 17, 1947 on the Gunter Air Force Base in Alabama to a British mother and American father: Phyllis E. Reid and Archibald C. Reid, Jr. respectively. The only child born into a strong military family, Trey lived in Montgomery, Alabama; Wiesbaden, Germany; Dayton, Ohio; and Arlington, Virginia, all by the age of 12. Mr. Reid earned his education from the University of North Carolina and remained an active alumnus and through-and-through Tar Heel. While still at UNC, Mr. Reid interned with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he spent his nearly 40-year career of public service, eventually becoming the Deputy Associate Director of a series of prominent directorates, first for Preparedness, then for Response and Recovery, and finally for Mitigation and National Flood Insurance, becoming the first Senior Executive Service official to serve in all FEMA program phases. Mr. Reid retired in 2004 to revel in almost two decades of experiences shared with his beloved mother and close friends. Born with inherent wanderlust, Trey traveled the world and experienced the beauty of 48 American states. He was a connoisseur of objects d'art and articles of the fine life, collecting meticulously and ever- entertaining others with the stories and relevance of his treasures. Mr. Reid is remembered for his brilliant mind, inspired writing style, jovial spirit, personal and professional loyalty, kindness, humor, taste, and wit. He is survived by a cadre of treasured friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Trey's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation.