

Archie Kendall Shipe, Jr.

1931 - 2020



On May 8, 2020, "Ken" Shipe pulled his last Irish goodbye at age 88. A native Washingtonian, Ken was an author, athlete, visionary artist, world traveler, farmer, animal lover, antiquarian and gifted raconteur. Born to Archie Kendall and Dorothy (Gascon) Shipe, he grew up in Cleveland Park exploring Rock Creek Park as a youth and enjoying its vibrant social scene as a young adult.

He graduated in 1953 from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University where he distinguished himself on the football field. He then served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps during the Korean War and was always proud to be a veteran. He worked in various aspects of real estate to include restoring historic houses and achieving designation as a Senior Residential Appraiser.

Family beach trips were the highlight of his life with a particular fondness for Ocracoke Island, NC. A longtime Columbia, MD, resident, he took delight in acquiring his own island getaway on Chincoteague Island, VA, where he had resided part-time since 2002. A colorful and eccentric character, Ken leaves his family with stories, memories and many turns of a phrase that will never die. His motto was the song, "My Way", by Frank Sinatra.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Julie Ann Shipe; daughters, Mary K. Lavin (Nigel), Theresa Buffat (Laurent), and Dorothy Clancy (Brian); and grandchildren, Mack, Desmond, Lucia, Chip and Dorrie. A life-long Catholic, Ken was a devout follower of St. Jude, patron saint of hope. Donations in Ken's honor may be offered to the , Memphis, TN, or St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, VA. Memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery to be held at a later date.