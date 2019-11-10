ARCHIE REED, JR. (Age 92)
Passed away on November 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Archie was predeceased by his wife, Gloria and is survived by his beloved sons, Michael W. Reed (Deb Baer) and Christopher D. Reed; daughter, Alyssa R. Parham (Lawrence) and grandchildren, Randall, Naomi, Nick, Jasmyn, Emily, Jesse, Sky and Dylan; several nieces and a nephew. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 10 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 N. Capitol St., NE, followed by Homegoing service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGUIRE.