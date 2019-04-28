ARCHIE W. UMPHLETT, JR.
Archie W. Umphlett, Jr. was born in Columbia, SC on June 18, 1934, and died on April 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Anita K. Umphlett, and his parents, Archie and Gene Umphlett from Columbia, SC. Archie graduated from the University of South Carolina and Law School. He practiced law in West Virginia and the DC area for many years. Archie and Anita lived in Alexandria, VA for more than 40 years. He was a beloved cousin and mentor. Services will be private at a later date. Arrangements by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.