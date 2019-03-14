Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARDIS HART. View Sign

HART Ardis A. Hart (Age 93) Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles John Hart; loving mother of Pamela Calhoon of Prescott, AZ, Penelope Keaney of Rockville, MD, Kathleen Hart-Widder of Madison, WI, Charles Hart of Clarkdale, AZ, and Eric Hart (Donna) of Bethesda, MD; adored grandmother of Brett and Devin Calhoon, Elizabeth Keaney, Kyle, Kirsten, Ben (Samantha), Christian, and Mackenzie Widder, Colin, Tom, and Max Hart; great grandmother of Noah Widder; and sister of Gail Brookhart and the late Byron Anderson. She is also survived by sister-in-laws: Elizabeth Anderson, Joan Hart, and Ellen Hart. Born on June 18, 1925, in Minot, ND, she is the daughter of the late Myrtle and Arthur Anderson. She grew up in Bowbells and Crosby, ND. Ardis graduated from Iowa State University in 1947, with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. It was in college where she met her husband Charles, and married in Ames, Iowa 1947. Ardis will be remembered for her faithful service to her church. An active member of Little Flower since 1958, Ardis was a member of the Sodality, Serra Club, long-time member and past President of the Mystical Rose Guild. She was also a Lector, member of the Altar Society, Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother. She was Awarded the Medal of Merit from the Archdiocese of Washington in 2005. Most important of all she loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family and friends. Ardis was from a generation that made her a very strong and faithful woman. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband. Memorial Donations may be made in Ardis Hart's name to Catholic Charities, 924, G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001, St Ann's Center for Children, Youth, and Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782, and/or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Visitation will be held at Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816, on Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family online guest book at:

HART Ardis A. Hart (Age 93) Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles John Hart; loving mother of Pamela Calhoon of Prescott, AZ, Penelope Keaney of Rockville, MD, Kathleen Hart-Widder of Madison, WI, Charles Hart of Clarkdale, AZ, and Eric Hart (Donna) of Bethesda, MD; adored grandmother of Brett and Devin Calhoon, Elizabeth Keaney, Kyle, Kirsten, Ben (Samantha), Christian, and Mackenzie Widder, Colin, Tom, and Max Hart; great grandmother of Noah Widder; and sister of Gail Brookhart and the late Byron Anderson. She is also survived by sister-in-laws: Elizabeth Anderson, Joan Hart, and Ellen Hart. Born on June 18, 1925, in Minot, ND, she is the daughter of the late Myrtle and Arthur Anderson. She grew up in Bowbells and Crosby, ND. Ardis graduated from Iowa State University in 1947, with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. It was in college where she met her husband Charles, and married in Ames, Iowa 1947. Ardis will be remembered for her faithful service to her church. An active member of Little Flower since 1958, Ardis was a member of the Sodality, Serra Club, long-time member and past President of the Mystical Rose Guild. She was also a Lector, member of the Altar Society, Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother. She was Awarded the Medal of Merit from the Archdiocese of Washington in 2005. Most important of all she loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family and friends. Ardis was from a generation that made her a very strong and faithful woman. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband. Memorial Donations may be made in Ardis Hart's name to Catholic Charities, 924, G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001, St Ann's Center for Children, Youth, and Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782, and/or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Visitation will be held at Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816, on Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. Please view and sign the family online guest book at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com Funeral Home DeVol Funeral Home

10 East Deer Park Drive

Gaithersburg , MD 20877

(301) 948-6800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close