

Ardis Morton

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; parents Ruben and Esther Olson; brother, Merlin. Survived by four children, Verlin Morton (Karen Doty), Beverly Morton Billand, Vicki Morton Petreman, and Paula Morton Gordon (Dana), 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. She worked for Fairfax County Public Schools as an Office Professional, was active in Sons of Norway, Christ Lutheran Church, and the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed playing bridge, entertaining and scotch!! A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CELC, 3810 Meredith Dr., Fairfax, VA 22030 or Sons of Norway Foundation, 1455 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store