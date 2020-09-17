

Ardrea Wright Burrell

Of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal peace September 8, 2020. She was born June 22, 1938 in Washington, DC. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother Naomi Wright and beloved father Welborn Wright. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughter Stacey Wilson; son in-law Louis Wilson; grandsons Louis III and Bryan; sister Donna Bulter Jones; niece and nephew, Dehejia and Jamal; cousins Darryll Brooks (Cara), and Zsara Hamilton (Carlos); as well as a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives, countless friends and colleagues. Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverdale Baptist Carriage House, 1177 Largo Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD.



