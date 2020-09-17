1/
ARDREA BURRELL
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARDREA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardrea Wright Burrell  
Of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal peace September 8, 2020. She was born June 22, 1938 in Washington, DC. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother Naomi Wright and beloved father Welborn Wright. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughter Stacey Wilson; son in-law Louis Wilson; grandsons Louis III and Bryan; sister Donna Bulter Jones; niece and nephew, Dehejia and Jamal; cousins Darryll Brooks (Cara), and Zsara Hamilton (Carlos); as well as a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives, countless friends and colleagues. Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverdale Baptist Carriage House, 1177 Largo Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Riverdale Baptist Carriage House
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved