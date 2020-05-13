Aretha Holmes Fields (Age 101)
Formerly of Richmond, VA, departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fields; and son, James B. Stevens Jr. (Betty). She leaves cherished memories to her sisters, Veora Waller and Ethel Easter; devoted granddaughter, Kortney Hammonds (Jermaine); great-granddaughter, Autumn Hammonds; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 on May 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, where live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com
. Interment St. James Cemetery.