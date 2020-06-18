Or Copy this URL to Share



ARETTA FORD HOLLOMAN June 14, 1924-June 10, 2020

Mrs. Holloman peacefully passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Aretta leaves behind her children: Eleanor (Grace), Cathy, Derrick, Miles, Wanda and Tenedia, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Mrs. Holloman will lay in state at Sharon Baptist Church 3825 26th St., NE on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



