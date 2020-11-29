1/1
ARGYRIOS NITSIOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARGYRIOS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Argyrios Nitsios (Age 96)  
Of Tallahassee, Florida and formerly of Darnestown, Maryland, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Anastasia Nitsios, he is survived by his children, Vasilios "Charlie" Nitsios (Barbara), Helen Nitsios (Shezad), Irene Nitsios and cherished grandchildren, Marcus Argyrios, Anastasia and Ariana. Born in Fragista, Greece, Mr. Nitsios immigrated to the United States in 1959. He and his wife were active members in the Greek community and the Greek Orthodox Church. Argyri was a generous and loving man who always found time to help everyone. He will be missed. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church in Tallahassee, with interment following at Oakland Cemetery.Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved