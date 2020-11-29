Argyrios Nitsios (Age 96)
Of Tallahassee, Florida and formerly of Darnestown, Maryland, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Anastasia Nitsios, he is survived by his children, Vasilios "Charlie" Nitsios (Barbara), Helen Nitsios (Shezad), Irene Nitsios and cherished grandchildren, Marcus Argyrios, Anastasia and Ariana. Born in Fragista, Greece, Mr. Nitsios immigrated to the United States in 1959. He and his wife were active members in the Greek community and the Greek Orthodox Church. Argyri was a generous and loving man who always found time to help everyone. He will be missed. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church in Tallahassee, with interment following at Oakland Cemetery.Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
is assisting with arrangements.