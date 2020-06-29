ARIKA TRIM

Of Oxon Hill, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Daughter of Donna Trim-Stewart, William Trim, and Angelo, Stewart Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Djai Trim-Bartholomew; two sisters, Oshell Roberts and Chelsea Trim; five brothers, Darrel and Donnel Davis, Travis Trim. Angelo, Jr., Gabriel Stewart; her fiance', Darrell Bartholomew; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at National Church of God, 6700 Bock Rd., Ft. Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.