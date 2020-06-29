ARIKA TRIM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ARIKA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARIKA S. TRIM  
Of Oxon Hill, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Daughter of Donna Trim-Stewart, William Trim, and Angelo, Stewart Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Djai Trim-Bartholomew; two sisters, Oshell Roberts and Chelsea Trim; five brothers, Darrel and Donnel Davis, Travis Trim. Angelo, Jr., Gabriel Stewart; her fiance', Darrell Bartholomew; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at National Church of God, 6700 Bock Rd., Ft. Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved