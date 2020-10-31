1/
ARJA NAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARJA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARJA NAYLOR  
Arja Naylor was born on February 1, 1944 in Helsinki, Finland to Aino Annikki and Oskari Kettunen. Arja, beloved mother, sister in law, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was the widow of Paul Naylor (1942-2014) and sister of Arto Kettunen, Finland. Arja is survived by her sister in law, Terttu Kettunen of Helsinki, Finland, her children, Tina McClaflin and Mark Naylor, and son in law, Jeff. She was a loving and kind grandmother to Sarah and Eric. Arja was a Saint. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.She was in her glory when she could be of assistance. A Memorial Service will be held outdoors on Sunday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, in Silver Spring MD. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Arja's name. We will deeply miss her joy and love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved