

ARJA NAYLOR

Arja Naylor was born on February 1, 1944 in Helsinki, Finland to Aino Annikki and Oskari Kettunen. Arja, beloved mother, sister in law, and grandmother went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was the widow of Paul Naylor (1942-2014) and sister of Arto Kettunen, Finland. Arja is survived by her sister in law, Terttu Kettunen of Helsinki, Finland, her children, Tina McClaflin and Mark Naylor, and son in law, Jeff. She was a loving and kind grandmother to Sarah and Eric. Arja was a Saint. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.She was in her glory when she could be of assistance. A Memorial Service will be held outdoors on Sunday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, in Silver Spring MD. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Arja's name. We will deeply miss her joy and love.



